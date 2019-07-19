Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church
Belmont, NC
View Map
James Douglas "Jim" Sharik


1944 - 2019
James Douglas "Jim" Sharik Obituary
GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA- James "Jim" Douglas Sharik, 75, passed away July 13, 2019 at his home. He was born January 30, 1944 in Washington, PA, a son of the late Benjamin James and Angeline Veltre Sharik.
Jim lived and worked in Pennsylvania then retired to North Carolina in 2004. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. His past volunteer service includes being an Assistant Boy Scout Leader, after having obtained the award of Eagle Scout himself. He also was a member of the United Way serving on the Allocation Committee, and also was a member of the Rotary Club and served in various capacities while both in PA and NC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Arlene Frances Kloska Sharik of the home; children Dr. Michelle Wilkinson of Gastonia, David Sharik and wife Elizabeth Sharik of Tucson, AZ; brother Terry Sharik and wife Karen McFarland of Dexter, MI; grandchildren Maureen Wilkinson, Bridget Wilkinson, Catie Wilkinson, Teresa Wilkinson, Caz Wilkinson, Blaise Wilkinson, Genevieve Wilkinson and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm and 7 - 9 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 22 at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Belmont with Fr. Frank Cancro officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials in the name of James Sharik may be made to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org or , www.heart.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sharik family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019
