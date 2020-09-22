James Elburn Braswell

July 27, 1931 – September 19, 2020
James Braswell was a proud American and Korean War Veteran who served his country for 10 years as active and reserve in The United States Army. James attended Carolina Business College in Charlotte, NC, for Business Administration with a concentration in Major Motor Traffic Management. He retired from Biggers Brothers, Inc. Trucking as a Dispatcher. James was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Shriner at the Oasis Shrine Temple and former member of the Oasis Keystone Cops. James enjoyed cooking (including his award-winning potato salad), singing, playing his harmonica, telling jokes (clean and not-so-clean) and loving his family. According to a friend, "the world was a better place with him hanging around in it." He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Proceeding James in death include parents, Malley Levingston & Thelma Rader Braswell and siblings, Mary Lou Braswell Spearman and Patricia Braswell George.
Surviving family members include his children: James B. Braswell, Darren Braswell (wife Tina), Mark Braswell (wife Heather) and Shana Johnson (husband Keith). Grandchildren include: Karsyn Braswell, James K. Johnson, Luke Braswell, Ethan Braswell and Emme Johnson. Surviving Siblings include: Mike Braswell, Vickie Ledford and Helene Price.
A celebration of James' life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Road, Alexis, NC. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in the church's cemetery. His nephew, Pastor Edward Braswell, will offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember James.
Fond memories of James, and condolences for the family, may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in James' name to Carolina Caring Hospice and Palliative Care, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 or https://www.carolinacaring.org/give.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Braswell Family.