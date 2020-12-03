James Erwin Saunders Sr., 92, was born June 9, 1928, to the late James Luico and Elsie Erwin Saunders in Gastonia, NC and died Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at the home of his son, James E. Saunders, II of Denver, NC. During his transition to eternal life, he was surrounded by his loving and caring family.



James, affectionately called "Sonny", was a graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia, NC and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC with graduate studies at Connecticut University. After graduating from Johnson C. Smith University with a Bachelor of Science degree, he taught one year before being called to two years of service in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean conflict. He then returned to the field of teaching and coaching. Sonny touched the lives of many young students in several North Carolina counties. The most time was spent teaching Algebra and Geometry at Ranson Junior High School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district.



Sonny was a dedicated member of Simpson Gillespie United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC for over fifty years. He served faithfully in the Chancel Choir, Men's Choir, and Handbell Choir. Sonny was a proud member of the Simpson Trio, who sang the melodious sounds of Traditional Hymns and Negro Spirituals. Over the years, he was a member and/or officer on the Finance Committee, United Methodist Men, and Trustee.



Sonny was a proud and devoted member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a model member to the new members of the Epsilon Upsilon chapter in Gastonia, NC. After he stopped driving, members would make sure that he made all of the meetings. Sonny recently received the distinguished medal for seventy years of service.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Charles L. Saunders and Claude E. Saunders; sisters: Gwendolyn S. Moten & Elizabeth Ann Velazquez.



Sonny married Julia Hoffman Saunders on December 18, 1954 (nearly 66 years) and is survived by his wife; daughter, Joan S. Lee (Reginald); son, James E. Saunders, II (Stephanie); grandson, Rev. Christopher Lee (Brandy); granddaughters: Dr. Jennifer Ann Lee; Elizabeth T. Saunders and Jessica E. Saunders; great granddaughters: Erin Lee and Jordyn Lee; sisters: Doris S. Holland and Brenda S. Brown (Conard); brothers: Carroll B. Saunders and Alfred "Pete" Saunders; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of James E. Saunders, Sr. can be made to Simpson-Gillespie United Methodist Church, 3545 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.



Arrangements are as follows: PLACE OF SERVICE: Forest Lawn West Cemetery Dignity Memorial Chapel 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208



DATE: Thursday, December 3, 2020



VISITATION: Noon



OMEGA SERVICE: 12:30 p.m.



FUNERAL: 1 p.m.



BURIAL: Forest Lawn West Cemetery



PUBLIC VIEWING at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 until 9:00 P.M.

