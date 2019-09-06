|
|
GASTONIA, NC- James Everette "Jim" Jenkins, 95, passed away September 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Miller Blaine and Clevie Helms Jenkins.
James was a dairy farmer for over 50 years and a milkman. After he retired from the dairy business, he worked at Western Auto Warehouse and took care of his rental property. Jim loved to quail hunt and work with his hunting dogs in his spare time. He was also an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and he enjoyed working in his garden.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ada Mae Bradley Jenkins, son, Kerry B. Jenkins and eleven brothers and sisters.
Survivors of Mr. Jenkins include his children, Karen Jenkins Phillips, James "Jamie" Jenkins, Jr. (Deanna), "Ronnie" B. Jenkins (Sandra), daughter-in-law, DeAnne Jenkins and sister-in-law, Murriel Jenkins, five grandchildren, Lisa Parlier, Jodi Scates, Brandy Moseley, Lindsey Calhoun and Justin Jenkins; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 7th at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, Gastonia, NC. A celebration of life service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be immediately following at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church and Gaston Hospice.
