James Floyd Lindsey
James Floyd Lindsey, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Henry B. and Nona Pressley Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Pryor Lindsey, a son Sidney Wayne Hall; a daughter, Doris Rose Judd; a sister, Mozelle Sizemore; two brothers, Jack and Don Lindsey; and a great-granddaughter Kaylan Cuthberston.
He was a U.S. Army Vet.
Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Kenneth Hall and his wife Danny; son-in-law, Robert H. Judd, Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Green and Jeanette Welch; seven grandchildren, Dawana Mackey and her husband Greg, Dennis Hall, David Hall and his wife Karen, Denis Strawn, Susan Cuthbertson and her husband Donovan, Karen Smith, and Crystal Miller and her husband Doug; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty one great-grandchildren.
The family will greet guests from 12 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Paw Creek Ministries, 5110 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at the church. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Paw Creek Ministries
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
Paw Creek Ministries
