Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
1997 - 2019
James Fowler Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - James "Clay" Fowler, 22, passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kings Mountain Hospital.

He was born, June 15, 1997 in Gaston County, NC, son of Greg Fowler and Tracy Adams and husband Beren Longstreet.

Clay was an avid sportsman.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Patricia Fowler and James Adams.

In addition to his parents, Clay is survived by his grandparents, Edgar and Barbara Longstreet and Theresa Adams; aunts and uncles, Angie Adams, Carl Falls, Chris, Brad and Scott Fowler, Michelle Keener, Benjamin and Megan Longstreet; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service officiated by Pastor Larry Laws, will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, World Wildlife Fund - https://www.worldwildlife.org

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019
