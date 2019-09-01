|
Mr. James Franklin Hall, 82, of Clover, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the COAC Building at the First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service and other times at the home.
Mr. Hall was born April 26, 1937, in Hartsville, SC, to the late James Rosier and Ida Mae Hutchins Hall. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Clara Stacks and Jo Ann Hutchins and his brother, Lee Hall. Mr. Hall attended Gardner-Webb University and served in the United States Air Force including 3 years in Japan. He was a certified public accountant starting with Ernst and Ernst and eventually opening a private practice, which he ran for over 40 years. Mr. Hall enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, traveling, watching westerns and listening to bluegrass music. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and founding member of the Clover Community Bank.
Survivors are his devoted wife Mary Jo Barrett Hall; daughters Mary Ann Moore (Ed) & Kathryn Elizabeth Blair (Joe) both of Clover, SC; sons Barry Hall (Jill) of Charlotte, NC & Jamie Hall (John Becker) of Morganton, NC; sister Ida Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Clover, SC.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC, is serving the family of Mr. Hall.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019