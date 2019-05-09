|
The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. James Lendon Freeman Jr. died on May 4th, 2019. Jimmy (Hopper) loved guitars, Harleys, and the adventure of travel. Jimmy was born a rolling stone (a Navy Brat) in Anacortes, Washington. His love for travel continued through his own Navy career and beyond as he made Ecuador his second home. He received his BA in biology from Belmont Abbey College.
In addition to being a brilliant man he was a multi-talented artist and musician. His love for knowledge and adventure translated into a larger than life personality. He will be greatly missed.
Survived and loved by his family: Patty Hegler-Scates, Wendy Cooper, Steven Yates, Heather Eason, Brittany Brooks, Tony Pickelsiemer, Gary Whitworth, Marsha, Curtis and Haley Brown
He will be honored during a military service at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery to be announced at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019