Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Garrison Smith, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Garrison Smith, Jr. Obituary
James Garrison Smith, Jr., 80, died at home in Lexington, SC on August 25, 2019. Mr. Smith was born and raised in Gastonia, NC.
He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1957. He received his BA from the University of South Carolina and his MEd from Clemson University. He served in the US Navy and was an Education Administrator at the South Carolina Department of Education for 33 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Smith, his son, James Garrison Smith III, three grandchildren, his brother, Martin Lyle Smith, and his sister, E. Meredith Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise Price Smith, and his parents, James Garrison Smith Sr. and Evelyn Martin Smith.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington, SC was in charge of arrangements.
Burial at Lexington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now