|
|
James Garrison Smith, Jr., 80, died at home in Lexington, SC on August 25, 2019. Mr. Smith was born and raised in Gastonia, NC.
He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1957. He received his BA from the University of South Carolina and his MEd from Clemson University. He served in the US Navy and was an Education Administrator at the South Carolina Department of Education for 33 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Smith, his son, James Garrison Smith III, three grandchildren, his brother, Martin Lyle Smith, and his sister, E. Meredith Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise Price Smith, and his parents, James Garrison Smith Sr. and Evelyn Martin Smith.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington, SC was in charge of arrangements.
Burial at Lexington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019