James Goudelock

He Was The Best Dad Around
James Edward Goudelock, age 96, passed away on Monday ~ July 20, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
James was a great husband and provider, a remarkable father, wonderful grandfather, great-grandfather and proud great-great grandfather who loved his family dearly. He not only served his family, James served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was a man known as a workaholic, working at the Wix Corporation for 39 years, where he retired, twice! James final retired when he turned 85 years old. He was a man of fun and humor. Gardening was a passion for him too as he proudly worked in his garden raising various vegetables and competed with his daughter. James is sincerely going to be missed by his family and longtime friends.
Those left to cherish James's memories and carry on his legacy are his loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Mary Aileen Goins Goudelock of the home; two daughters and son-in-law: Karen Rhinehart of Stanley, North Carolina, Cheryl and David Callahan of Dallas, North Carolina; son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Anne Goudelock of Dallas, North Carolina; five grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Rhinehart, Denise and Ron Kiker, Kristin and Jeff Vernon, Misty and Brian Rollins, James and Wendy Goudelock; seven great-grandchildren: Kimberly Johns, Meagan Vernon, Jake Vernon, Emerald Rollins, Zander Rollins, Kaden Goudelock and Lexie Goudelock; great-great granddaughter: Selena Hamilton; sister and brother-in-law: Mary Faye and Leon Cloninger of Gastonia, North Carolina.
James was the son of the late Nobel Edward Goudelock and Virginia Smith Goudelock. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Katherine Hicks; three brothers: Thomas Goudelock, Clyde Goudelock and Lawrence Goudelock; son-in-law: Nelson Rhinehart.
Graveside and Committal Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday ~ July 24, 2020 in the Garden of Mark at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 with Pastor Harold Blankenship and Pastor Jeff Goudelock delivering words of hope and comfort to James's family and friends with Military Honors Accorded by The United States Army and The Gaston County Honor Guard.
During reasonable daytime hours, friends may visit the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and David Callahan, 506 West Wilkins Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
