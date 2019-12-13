Home

James "Darrell" Green

James "Darrell" Green Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Darrell" Green, 65, passed away on December 10, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County, the son of the late Thomas Roscoe Green, Sr. and Inez Jones Green.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Roscoe Green, Jr., and Douglas Green. Darrell is survived by his siblings, Betty Pace, Charles Green (Von). Pauline Pannell (Tommy), JD Green (Cy), Evelyn Steen (John), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday, December 13, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Emanuel Church, 208 N. Spargo Street, Dallas, NC 28034. Funeral Service: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 AM, Emanuel Church, officiated by Rev. Sherman Branch and Rev. Steve Hicks. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
