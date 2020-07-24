James Hall

CLOVER, S.C. - James Edward Hall age 83 of 401 Willow Oaks Circle, Apt C, transitioned from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 24, 2020 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Mars Tabernacle Fire Baptized Church.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.