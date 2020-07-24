1/
James Hall
CLOVER, S.C. - James Edward Hall age 83 of 401 Willow Oaks Circle, Apt C, transitioned from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 24, 2020 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Mars Tabernacle Fire Baptized Church.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery
July 24, 2020
I knew James all of my life. Our parents were good friends and as such during our growing up years, we visited in each others home regularly. We spent many days as children playing together, playing tricks on each other and having lots of fun. We attended the same church. Our friendship endured over the years. My siblings and I loved him like family. We will miss him. Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Ernestine Wright
Friend
