BELMONT - James Michael Hallman Jr., 55, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Gaston County, a son of the late James Michael Hallman, Sr. and Linda Ann Eury Hallman.
He currently worked as a technician for T3-FMS. He was a former State Commander for the Sons of the American Legion, a member of Post 144 of the Sons of the American Legion, and a member of the Belmont Moose Lodge 1749. He enjoyed cooking and making barbecue sauce. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Angela Pope Hallman; children James Michael Hallman III and his wife Jennifer, Christopher Scott Hallman and his wife Bethany, and Robert "Bobby" Hallman; grandchildren Christopher, Anthony, Noel, Jeffrey, Jase, Bryson, Chase, and Alyssa Hallman and Summer Cates; siblings Jerry Dean Hallman, Sr., Michael Hallman, Millie Hallman Kurtz, and Jamie Hallman; a special aunt Betty Carolyn Huskins; three uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019