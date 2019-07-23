Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
James Hallman Jr. Obituary
BELMONT - James Michael Hallman Jr., 55, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Gaston County, a son of the late James Michael Hallman, Sr. and Linda Ann Eury Hallman.

He currently worked as a technician for T3-FMS. He was a former State Commander for the Sons of the American Legion, a member of Post 144 of the Sons of the American Legion, and a member of the Belmont Moose Lodge 1749. He enjoyed cooking and making barbecue sauce. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Angela Pope Hallman; children James Michael Hallman III and his wife Jennifer, Christopher Scott Hallman and his wife Bethany, and Robert "Bobby" Hallman; grandchildren Christopher, Anthony, Noel, Jeffrey, Jase, Bryson, Chase, and Alyssa Hallman and Summer Cates; siblings Jerry Dean Hallman, Sr., Michael Hallman, Millie Hallman Kurtz, and Jamie Hallman; a special aunt Betty Carolyn Huskins; three uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019
