James Hardin
James "Bruce" Hardin, 89, of Mint Hill passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Cadence of Mint Hill. His funeral service will be graveside on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.

Born January 8, 1931 in Lumberton, NC, he was the son of the late Richard N. Hardin and Rebecca Allen Hardin. He graduated from Badin High School and retired from the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant with 20 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lowell, NC and was a member of the V. F. W. and the American Legion. Mr. Hardin enjoyed playing golf and during his life made 6 holes-in-one at various courses.

Mr. Hardin is survived by a daughter Melanie H. Schmitt (Bill) of Wyoming, three grandchildren, brother Richard N. Hardin Jr. (Betty) of Columbia, SC, nieces Kay of Mint Hill, Sue of Stanfield, Becky of Albemarle, Vicky of Albemarle, and nephews Michael of Columbia, SC and Jay of Norcross, GA.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
