Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
701 Littlejohn Street,
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church,
701 Littlejohn Street,
Gastonia, NC
View Map
James Hendricks Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Jim" Hendricks, 88, of Gastonia, passed away March 21, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Scott Whitener, Rev. Greg Ballard, and Rev. Dale Hendricks will be held 2 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 701 Littlejohn Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.

A visitation will be held 6 – 8 pm Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
