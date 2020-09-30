1/1
James Herrin
1943 - 2020
GASTONIA – James Edward "Jim" Herrin, 76 passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at CaroMont regional Medical Center.

He was born in McAdenville, North Carolina on December 5, 1943 to the late Gomer Fidel Herrin and Alice Bailey Herrin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Collins Herrin; a brother Dean Herrin, sisters Anita Herrin and Virginia Kirkpatrick.

Jim was MOST PROUD of his family!! He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed! He enjoyed traveling, camping and working in his yard. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and just getting in his car and taking off on weekends.

Left to cherish his memories includes his loving children, William D. "Bill" (Stacey) Herrin; Judy Carol (Carmel) Herrin; Grandchildren; Caitlyn, Shelby, Jonathan and Carson; and a sister Janie Perry

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 2nd prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m., at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hovis officiating.

Interment will be a graveside service at a later date at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 231 Heard Street, Elberton, Georgia 30635.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to his Autumn Acres neighbors for their wonderful care for their parents.

Condolences may be made to the family www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
