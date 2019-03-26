|
|
GASTONIA - James William Hilderbrand, age 52, passed away March 24, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1966 in Rhode Island, a son of the late Cecil Glenn and Lonnie Gail Biddix Hilderbrand.
James attended Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed time spent with his family. He was an avid bowler and poker player, especially enjoying the card game Texas Hold'em. James was a fan of the music of Iron Maiden, he attended 26 of their concerts.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of five years Rena Hollar Hilderbrand; children Hillary Hilderbrand, Jon-Luc Hilderbrand, Ashley Abernathy and fiance' Nate Oliver all of Gastonia; sister Cheryl Hawkins of Kings Mountain; special pet Wrangler Hilderbrand and grand fur baby Roxy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, March 28 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Fairview Baptist Church, 1706 W. Davidson Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019