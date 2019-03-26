Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hilderbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hilderbrand


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Hilderbrand Obituary
GASTONIA - James William Hilderbrand, age 52, passed away March 24, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1966 in Rhode Island, a son of the late Cecil Glenn and Lonnie Gail Biddix Hilderbrand.

James attended Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed time spent with his family. He was an avid bowler and poker player, especially enjoying the card game Texas Hold'em. James was a fan of the music of Iron Maiden, he attended 26 of their concerts.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of five years Rena Hollar Hilderbrand; children Hillary Hilderbrand, Jon-Luc Hilderbrand, Ashley Abernathy and fiance' Nate Oliver all of Gastonia; sister Cheryl Hawkins of Kings Mountain; special pet Wrangler Hilderbrand and grand fur baby Roxy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, March 28 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Fairview Baptist Church, 1706 W. Davidson Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now