James Edward Holcombe, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Rev. Eugene Odell Holcombe and Gaynell Whitaker Holcombe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice Cape and his brother, Rev. Harold Holcombe.
James worked for AB Carter, Inc. for 34 years and was the ultimate Minnesota Vikings fan. Although he enjoyed playing golf, James' favorite activity was spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and paw-paw. He had a happy-go-lucky personality and was one that never seemed to meet a stranger. He cared for everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife of 47 years, Anne Knuckley Holcombe; his children, Joni Holcombe Berry (Joe) and Elaine Holcombe (fiance', Clarence Wright); his grandchildren, Savannah Berry and Colton Wright; his siblings, Judy Wilson, Peggy York and Larry Holcombe (Penny); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Holcombe will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Springwood Free Will Baptist Church, 826 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia. Pastor Lamar Creel will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Springwood Free Will Baptist as well.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly, 777 Myrtle School Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Holcombe family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020