Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Springwood Free Will Baptist Church
826 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Springwood Free Will Baptist Church
826 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Holcombe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Holcombe Obituary
James Edward Holcombe, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Rev. Eugene Odell Holcombe and Gaynell Whitaker Holcombe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice Cape and his brother, Rev. Harold Holcombe.

James worked for AB Carter, Inc. for 34 years and was the ultimate Minnesota Vikings fan. Although he enjoyed playing golf, James' favorite activity was spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and paw-paw. He had a happy-go-lucky personality and was one that never seemed to meet a stranger. He cared for everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife of 47 years, Anne Knuckley Holcombe; his children, Joni Holcombe Berry (Joe) and Elaine Holcombe (fiance', Clarence Wright); his grandchildren, Savannah Berry and Colton Wright; his siblings, Judy Wilson, Peggy York and Larry Holcombe (Penny); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Holcombe will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Springwood Free Will Baptist Church, 826 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia. Pastor Lamar Creel will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Springwood Free Will Baptist as well.

Memorials may be made to First Assembly, 777 Myrtle School Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Holcombe family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -