BELMONT - James Harold Hunt Sr., 87, passed away April 23, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
He was born in Randolph County, NC on July 4, 1931 to the late Grady and Sally Williams Hunt. He is also
preceded in death by his son, James Hunt Jr. James was a US Air Force Veteran and served in the Korean War.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Hawks and husband Mike, and twins, Sherry and Terry Hunt; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A Memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Ford officiating at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
