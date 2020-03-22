|
James John (Jack) Neerincx Jr., 89, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020.
He was born August 31, 1930, in Flushing, NY, the son of James John Neerincx Sr. and Helen Rockowitz Neerincx.
A lifelong learner, Jack held Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees from St. John's University, and then continued his studies at Texas Tech University, earning a PhD in Developmental Psychology in 1978.
He worked as the Director of Psychological Services for Gaston County Schools until his retirement in 1993. Prior to that, he taught at the University of Evansville in Indiana, worked for Slaton Public Schools in Texas while working on his PhD, and taught English at Long Beach Junior High School in NY.
He also served four years in the United States Navy on the USS Midway in the Mediterranean during the Korean War.
Jack attended St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia where he led healing prayer programs, and served on the board of education for the Diocese of Charlotte.
Always an advocate for mental health, he served on the Gaston-Lincoln Mental Health Board, and was chairman from 1987 to 1989.
In his retirement, Jack did extensive research and reading on mindfulness and meditation, and how it could help children as well as adults, teaching several workshops on the subject.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Suzanne Hoffman Neerincx; and his children, Ellen Neerincx Sigmon, Matthew Neerincx and his wife Shu Scott, Eliza Neerincx, and Jan Neerincx Sherman and her husband Michael Sherman. He has six grandchildren--Sebastian Sigmon, Caroline Sigmon, Holly Scott, Steven Sigmon, Deanna Sherman and Maxine Neerincx.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gaston Hospice or St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia, NC.
The family will have a private mass and will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020