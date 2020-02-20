|
|
MOORESBORO - Dr. James Karl Jordan, Jr., 87, died in hospice care on February 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1932 to the late Karl Jordan and Yvonne Jolley Jordan.
Dr. Jordan served in the Army for 2 years and received his BS Degree from Gardner Webb College in Boiling Springs, NC. He then went on to get his Doctor of Chiropractic from Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO. He practiced his trade for 35 years and had his own business Jordan's Chiropractic Clinic. Dr. Jordan was a long-time member of the Shriner's and a Mason plus a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mooresboro.
He enjoyed traveling to the coast and salt water fishing, socializing with people and dancing, he also enjoyed farming and horses. He above all loved his family very much.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Janet Mintz Jordan.
He is missed and survived by two sons Jim Jordan and wife Crystal of Statesville, NC and Jon Jordan and wife Kristi of Mooresboro; one daughter Karla Jordan and husband Carlos also of Mooresboro. He will also be missed by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to his visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 beginning at 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. The service will follow at 2:00PM with Charles Hamrick officiating the service.
His final resting place will be at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby, NC.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020