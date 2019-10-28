|
|
DALLAS- James Jordan Sexton, 56, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Chester, SC, son of the late Joseph Frank and Martha Jean Duncan Sexton. He was a member of Springwood Church of God.
Mr. Sexton is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa Carol Langley Sexton; his children, Joni Elmore and Jamie Sexton; his sisters, Tina Staley, Debra Fortner (Ray) and Lottie Taylor (Ronnie); his grandchildren, Destiny Sexton, Yasmin Elmore, Carol Elmore, Devon Sexton, Kayla Sexton and Andrew White; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sexton will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly, with Pastor Scott Huffman officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019