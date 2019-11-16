Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kenneth "Mini" Shope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Kenneth "Mini" Shope Obituary
James "Mini" Kenneth Shope, 61, of Bessemer City, passed away on November 10, 2019, at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
He was born September 12, 1958, in Graham County, NC, son of the late Samuel David Shope and Theresa Shields Shope.
"Mini" was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jon Mann.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
"Mini" is survived by daughter, Shannon Reeves; brothers, Daniel Shope, Samuel Shope Jr., Paul Shope; sister, Libby Sellers; granddaughter, Sophia Davidson
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, David and Tim Shope.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -