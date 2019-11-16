|
James "Mini" Kenneth Shope, 61, of Bessemer City, passed away on November 10, 2019, at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
He was born September 12, 1958, in Graham County, NC, son of the late Samuel David Shope and Theresa Shields Shope.
"Mini" was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jon Mann.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
"Mini" is survived by daughter, Shannon Reeves; brothers, Daniel Shope, Samuel Shope Jr., Paul Shope; sister, Libby Sellers; granddaughter, Sophia Davidson
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, David and Tim Shope.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019