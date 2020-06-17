James Latham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Latham, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vergie Latham; and wife Carolyn Latham.

Left to cherish his memories is his son, Michael Latham.

His memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at 617 East Maine Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved