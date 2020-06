Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Latham, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Vergie Latham; and wife Carolyn Latham.



Left to cherish his memories is his son, Michael Latham.



His memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at 617 East Maine Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store