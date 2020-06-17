Or Copy this URL to Share

James Latham, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Vergie Latham; and wife Carolyn Latham.



Left to cherish his memories is his son, Michael Latham.



His memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at 617 East Maine Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016.



