CLOVER, SC- Mr. James Edward Ledford, Sr., 75 of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.
A funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Bethel House of Prayer, 951 Riddle Mill Road, Clover, SC with the Rev. Lonnie Harris and Charlie Ledford officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Ledford was born January 27, 1945 in Gastonia, NC to the late Joseph Elmer and Alice King Ledford. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret H. Ledford; sister Sandra Abee; brothers William Gwndell Ledford, Joseph Cleo Ledford and Glenn Boyce Ledford.
Survivors are his son James Edward Ledford, Jr. of Goldengate, IL; sisters Cathy L. Davis (Larry) of Dallas, NC, Dorcas L. Harris (Lonnie) of Clover; brother Larry Van Ledford (Vickie) of Clover.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Ledford.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020