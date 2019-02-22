Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Historical Salisbury National Cemetery
202 Government Road
Salisbury, NC
James Lockridge Obituary
MT. HOLLY - James "Jim" David Lockridge, 73, , died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

He was born in Goldthwaite, Texas, son of the late Oscar Young Lockridge and Azalea Estell Spurlock Lockridge.

James served our country in the United States Army.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Betty Cornelison; three sons James Lockridge and his wife Jill, Jody Lockridge, and Jason Lockridge; two grandsons Conor and Jamie Lockridge; and his siblings Pat, Jane, Tom, and Joy.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Historical Salisbury National Cemetery, 202 Government Road in Salisbury.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
