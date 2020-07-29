James Lutz

ALBEMARLE - James "Jimmy" Edward Lutz, Jr., 51, passed away at Atrium Health Cabarrus on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born May 2, 1969 in Mecklenburg County to the late Alice Andrews and James Edward Lutz, Sr.
Left to cherish his memories is his sister Nancy Millwood (Jerry); nephews Steven Clemmer (Amanda) and Joshua Millwood (Kate); niece Sarah Millwood.
Jimmy's memorial service will be held 3:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly with Rev. Jerry Millwood, Jr. officiating.
