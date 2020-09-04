1/1
James Lyles Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BESSEMER CITY - James Martin "Jim" Lyles Sr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Lumberton, NC on July 21, 1929 to the late Jesse Leonard and Carlene Norris Lyles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son James Martin Lyles Jr.

Jim was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Upon returning home after serving his country, he continued his education and was a proud and dedicated graduate of Clemson University "becoming a Golden Tiger in 2007". Jim retired from Monarch International after many years of dedicated service. He was an active member at Dallas Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, sang in the choir, and served on many committees. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, traveling, and watching Clemson football, but most of all spending time with his family. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 70 years, Gloria Lewis Lyles; his son, Eddie Lyles; daughters, Cathy Lineberger and husband Johnny; Lynne Cloninger and husband Barry; grandchildren, Keith (Brooke) Lineberger, Blake Lineberger, Heather (Lance) Parrish and Gary (Alyssa) Meadows; step grandson, Mitchell (Elli) Cloninger; great grandchildren, Seth Kaylor, Ava Lineberger, Harper Meadows and Reese Meadows; brothers, Homer Lyles (Faye) and Mike Lyles; sister, Nell Lee.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 5 th from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., at Dallas Baptist Church, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Rev. Scott Henson and Rev. Barron Lee officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. If you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Mark I section with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dallas Baptist Church, c/o Live Embers, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County as well as his dedicated caregivers, Suzanne Poston, Maghan Barbee and Erica Hairston.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
I'm sorry I did not know Mr Lyles. He must have been a fine man. I do know Cathy and believe she will carry on his legacy. My condolences to all the family.
Prissy Ballenger
Friend
September 2, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Greg Meadows
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved