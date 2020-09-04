BESSEMER CITY - James Martin "Jim" Lyles Sr., 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Lumberton, NC on July 21, 1929 to the late Jesse Leonard and Carlene Norris Lyles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son James Martin Lyles Jr.
Jim was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Upon returning home after serving his country, he continued his education and was a proud and dedicated graduate of Clemson University "becoming a Golden Tiger in 2007". Jim retired from Monarch International after many years of dedicated service. He was an active member at Dallas Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, sang in the choir, and served on many committees. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, traveling, and watching Clemson football, but most of all spending time with his family. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 70 years, Gloria Lewis Lyles; his son, Eddie Lyles; daughters, Cathy Lineberger and husband Johnny; Lynne Cloninger and husband Barry; grandchildren, Keith (Brooke) Lineberger, Blake Lineberger, Heather (Lance) Parrish and Gary (Alyssa) Meadows; step grandson, Mitchell (Elli) Cloninger; great grandchildren, Seth Kaylor, Ava Lineberger, Harper Meadows and Reese Meadows; brothers, Homer Lyles (Faye) and Mike Lyles; sister, Nell Lee.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 5 th from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., at Dallas Baptist Church, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Rev. Scott Henson and Rev. Barron Lee officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. If you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Mark I section with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dallas Baptist Church, c/o Live Embers, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County as well as his dedicated caregivers, Suzanne Poston, Maghan Barbee and Erica Hairston.
