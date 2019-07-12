|
GASTONIA - James Bradley Martin Sr., 77, of Marston, formerly of Springwood, passed away on July 7, 2019 at his daughter-in-law's home.
He was born January 27, 1942 in Lumpkin County, Ga., to the late Thomas Earl and Willie Victoria Sullens Martin.
Bradley had 10 siblings and retired from Park Elevator.
Bradley is survived by his sons, James Martin, Jr., Robert Allen Martin, Douglas Martin and wife Beverly; daughters-in-law, Donna White Martin, Donna Clark, DeeAnn Martin; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City with Rev. Randy Arrowood officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
His family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Gracie Hill Martin, son, Rodney Earl Martin and granddaughter Ashley Martin.
Memorials may be made to S.O.C.K.S., 160 Woodlawn Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 12, 2019