GASTONIA - James Edward Martin, 80, passed away on February 8, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Born in Newport News, Virginia, he was the son of the late James Michael and Loretta Messemer Martin, and the oldest of eight children.
James was a veteran of the US Marine Corp, serving as a pilot in Vietnam. He was a graduate of NC State University. As a commercial real estate developer, he was one of the developers of Eastridge Mall and many other centers throughout the country. He was an avid big game hunter and enjoyed deep sea fishing. Mostly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jane H. Martin; sons, Greg Martin and fiancé Kelly Tennis, Scott E. Martin, Esq. and wife, Valerie Partridge-Martin; daughter, Jennifer Martin Conrad and husband, Peter Conrad; grandchildren, Collin Martin and wife Lali, Matthew Martin, Katie Martin, Shannon Martin, Hannah Conrad and Colby Conrad; great grandson Collin John Martin; brother, Matthew Martin and wife Pat; Sister, Terry Carson and husband Jack; special nephew Cory Martin and wife Caroline, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00am Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Gastonia with Reverend David Christy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am at the church. Entombment will be private for the family.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to The Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Martin family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020