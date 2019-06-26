|
|
GASTONIA - James George McCartney passed peacefully at Carolina Regional Medical Center on June 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Wilkes -Barre , PA on May 13, 1941 to the late James H. and Gertrude Guckleburger McCartney.
He is survived by his daughter Erin Lynn McCartney, 3 step-children- Debra Johnson, Jacquelyn Heitzman and John T. Hunn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private in Shultz, West Virginia at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019