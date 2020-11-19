GASTONIA - James "Jimmy" Pearson Sr., 60, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1960, in Gaston County, son of Lemuel Carvis Pearson and the late Geri Haynie Hall.
Jimmy was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, Gastonia and owner and operator of Buffalo Machine in Lowell.
In addition to his father, left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of over 25 years, Lori Pearson; son, Jimmy Pearson Jr. and spouse, Rachel; daughters, Melanie Addis and spouse Joe, Katie Roman; K9 kid, Houston Oliver Pearson; siblings, Traci Bradley and spouse, Terry, Gina Goff and spouse Steve, Kevin Burke and spouse Shelly, Sandy Hamrick; grandchildren, Kendall and Cooper Addis; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, at Temple Baptist Church, 701 Littlejohn St. Gastonia. Pastor Greg Ballard will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:30 pm before the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
– 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – www.stjude.org
; or to Fairview Baptist Church, 1706 W Davidson Ave. Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.