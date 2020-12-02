1/1
James Pearson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN - James "Jamie" David Pearson, 49, of Kings Mountain passed away November 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Gaston County, a son of Peggy Palmer Trainer and the late Fred James Pearson.

Jamie absolutely loved his job as a parts manager at Tindol Ford. He loved hunting, golf, and mixed martial arts with his son, Clayton. Jamie was as stubborn as an ox, but had a heart of gold. He meant a lot to a lot of people and will be missed by many.
Jamie is survived by his mother, Peggy Trainer and husband, Bob; wife, Stacey Harris Pearson; son, Clayton James Pearson; nieces, Logan Morris and Taylor Ann Lemley; and numerous special family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sister, Julia Pearson Morris; granny, Clara McCoig; and grandfathers, Rayford Dale and James "Daddy Jim" Pearson.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

A memorial service will follow in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 2:00pm with Pastor Darin Gibbs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Pearson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved