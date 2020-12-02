KINGS MOUNTAIN - James "Jamie" David Pearson, 49, of Kings Mountain passed away November 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Gaston County, a son of Peggy Palmer Trainer and the late Fred James Pearson.
Jamie absolutely loved his job as a parts manager at Tindol Ford. He loved hunting, golf, and mixed martial arts with his son, Clayton. Jamie was as stubborn as an ox, but had a heart of gold. He meant a lot to a lot of people and will be missed by many.
Jamie is survived by his mother, Peggy Trainer and husband, Bob; wife, Stacey Harris Pearson; son, Clayton James Pearson; nieces, Logan Morris and Taylor Ann Lemley; and numerous special family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sister, Julia Pearson Morris; granny, Clara McCoig; and grandfathers, Rayford Dale and James "Daddy Jim" Pearson.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
A memorial service will follow in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 2:00pm with Pastor Darin Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
