KINGS MOUNTAIN - James "Jamie" David Pearson, 49, of Kings Mountain passed away November 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Gaston County, a son of Peggy Palmer Trainer and the late Fred James Pearson.Jamie absolutely loved his job as a parts manager at Tindol Ford. He loved hunting, golf, and mixed martial arts with his son, Clayton. Jamie was as stubborn as an ox, but had a heart of gold. He meant a lot to a lot of people and will be missed by many.Jamie is survived by his mother, Peggy Trainer and husband, Bob; wife, Stacey Harris Pearson; son, Clayton James Pearson; nieces, Logan Morris and Taylor Ann Lemley; and numerous special family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sister, Julia Pearson Morris; granny, Clara McCoig; and grandfathers, Rayford Dale and James "Daddy Jim" Pearson.The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020.A memorial service will follow in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 2:00pm with Pastor Darin Gibbs officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Pearson family.