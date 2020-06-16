James Phillips, 60, went to be with the Lord June 14, 2020.



He was a loving husband to Terri Phillips for 38 years.



He was a wonderful dad to Kristina and Amanda Phillips. He was a very hard worker for his family and worked for Concrete Supply Co for 34 years. James was a member of the Upper Room Pentecostal Church in Belmont. A true man of faith who walked with the Lord.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Kristina Phillips and dad Adolphus Phillips.



There are no words to express just how much he will be missed, he will be forever in our hearts. Rest on high now, for our God is faithful.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store