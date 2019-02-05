|
GASTONIA - James Robert Raper, 75, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 24, 1943, in Murphy, NC, son of the late Luther and Myrtle Ross.
James was the Past President of Sawmill Bass Masters and Conasauge Bass Masters.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Rich.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mamie Raper; sons, James Ferguson and wife, Ramona, Frank Strong and wife, Angie, Sidney Strong and wife, Sonya; daughter, Frances Defendorf and husband, Darryl; brother, Herman Ross; grandchildren, Daniel, David, and William Ferguson, Heather Matthews, Michael Cuthbert, Ember Conway, Emily and Adam Defendorf, Tara Lancaster, Lindsay Pike, Jonathan, Zachariah, and Alli Hicks, Ashley, McKenzie, Logan, and Kiersten Strong; and several great grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Kevin Summey, will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Leukemia Research, 4530 Park Road, Suite 240, Charlotte, NC 28209, - www.donate.lls.org, , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, - www.cancer.org, or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019