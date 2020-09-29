James Smith

GASTONIA - James Wesley Smith, 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 26, 2020. He was born in Roaring Gap, NC, son of the late Ruby and John Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Bridges Smith, daughter Debra Smith Marks, and a sister Louise Osborne. He was raised in the Winston Salem Children's Home until he went to Duke University on a full athletic scholarship where he was a hall of fame player in both football and baseball. He was also in the Forsyth County Hall of Fame. He worked as a manager for WIX until retirement in 1992.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Donna Smith, brother Leonard Smith (Gloria), grandchildren Michelle Stephens (David), Josh Amos (Cara) and Kimberly Amos and numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Smith will be held 2:00pm Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Smith family. www.painterfuneral.com