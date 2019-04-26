Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stowe Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Stowe Jr. Obituary
MOORESVILLE - James "Jim" Logan Stowe Jr., 76, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019

at the Serenity House in Mooresville.

He was born on October 13, 1942 in Newport News, VA, to the late James Logan Stowe and Ethel Sigmon Stowe. Mr. Stowe was a US Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Southpoint High School in Belmont and was retired from Duke Energy

Marshall Steam Plant after over 30 years of service. Mr. Stowe was member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. He was an active member of Lake Norman Lions Club and was a Mason. He loved gardening and loved sharing the vegetables from his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Stowe.

Mr. Stowe is survived by his wife, Janice Watts Stowe; son, Scott Stowe and wife, Mandy; grandchildren, Logan and Cici Stowe; brother, Jerry Stowe; and sisters, Priscilla Brown and Dinky Eckard.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Norman Lions Club, 273 McKendree Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Stowe family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Download Now