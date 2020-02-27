Home

House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map

James Sumlar


1937 - 2020
James Sumlar Obituary
James Harold Sumlar 82, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence in Blacksburg, SC.

He was born in Bessemer City, NC to the late Robert & Beatrice Sumlar on June 21, 1937.

Devoted wife Jacqueline Sumlar will forever miss her loving husband.

Services; Viewing- Friday, 2/28 at House of Rosadale-Gastonia from 4-7pm.

Visitation-Saturday 2/29 House of Rosadale 2-2:30pm.

Funeral services will follow directly after.

Interment-Kelly's Chapel Cemetery in Belmont. House of Rosadale
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
