James Harold Sumlar 82, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence in Blacksburg, SC.
He was born in Bessemer City, NC to the late Robert & Beatrice Sumlar on June 21, 1937.
Devoted wife Jacqueline Sumlar will forever miss her loving husband.
Services; Viewing- Friday, 2/28 at House of Rosadale-Gastonia from 4-7pm.
Visitation-Saturday 2/29 House of Rosadale 2-2:30pm.
Funeral services will follow directly after.
Interment-Kelly's Chapel Cemetery in Belmont. House of Rosadale
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020