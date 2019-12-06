|
|
James T. Deal "Jim" passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
Jim was born September 12, 1947, in York, South Carolina. He was the son of the late James A. and Louise B. Deal.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marlene, his son Jonathan and wife Carrie.
Jim is also survived by his brother Roger Deal of Cherryville, and nephews Chris McLamb and his wife Mary Gayle and Gregory McLamb and wife Amelia, and special family John and Dawn Hardin and David Romero
Jim was also preceded in death by his sister Susan McLamb and father and mother in law, John and Mildred Whitner.
Jim served in the Army in the 101st Cavalry in Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart when wounded in battle.
Jim loved his family, friends, and his two fur babies, Bella and Stella.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Presbyterian for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s
Visitation will be held from 1-3pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mt. Holly on Sunday, December 8th. Burial will be private for immediate and extended family at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019