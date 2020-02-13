Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map

James Thomas


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas Obituary
James "JT" Thomas went home to be with the Lord Jesus February 4th, 2020, and was rejoined with Dorothy "Dot" Perry Martin, his loving wife of more than sixty years.

JT was born on September 11th, 1929, and served in the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Air National Guard. After his service, James drove a truck for Akers Motor Lines and independently until he retired. James was a 60 year Mason (Lodge 369) and an Oasis Shriner who donated to the and Orphanage. He was a generous and kind hearted man who loved to travel and spend time with his family and relatives.

James Martin will be dearly missed by his friends and family, including twin brothers Herbert (Gastonia, NC) and Hubert (Camp Hill, PA) Martin. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Vella Mae Martin, sisters Francis Sims, Barbara McCroskey, and Dorothy Mayhue, and brother Wilmer Martin.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Wilmer, Rickey, Linda, and Joseph (Joe) Martin; Kim Hager and Glen McCroskey; David Perry and Debbie Elias; Leigh Ann Whitley, Herbert (Joe) Martin, and Gennifer Martin; Arlene Carrol; Mary Lou Brunner, Anne Krasevic, Myra Martin, and Michael Martin.

A memorial service to honor both James and his wife Dorothy will be held 1 pm, Saturday February 15th, 2020, at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Road, Gastonia, NC with Rev. Charles Keller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -