James "JT" Thomas went home to be with the Lord Jesus February 4th, 2020, and was rejoined with Dorothy "Dot" Perry Martin, his loving wife of more than sixty years.
JT was born on September 11th, 1929, and served in the Marine Corps, Air Force, and Air National Guard. After his service, James drove a truck for Akers Motor Lines and independently until he retired. James was a 60 year Mason (Lodge 369) and an Oasis Shriner who donated to the and Orphanage. He was a generous and kind hearted man who loved to travel and spend time with his family and relatives.
James Martin will be dearly missed by his friends and family, including twin brothers Herbert (Gastonia, NC) and Hubert (Camp Hill, PA) Martin. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Vella Mae Martin, sisters Francis Sims, Barbara McCroskey, and Dorothy Mayhue, and brother Wilmer Martin.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Wilmer, Rickey, Linda, and Joseph (Joe) Martin; Kim Hager and Glen McCroskey; David Perry and Debbie Elias; Leigh Ann Whitley, Herbert (Joe) Martin, and Gennifer Martin; Arlene Carrol; Mary Lou Brunner, Anne Krasevic, Myra Martin, and Michael Martin.
A memorial service to honor both James and his wife Dorothy will be held 1 pm, Saturday February 15th, 2020, at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Road, Gastonia, NC with Rev. Charles Keller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020