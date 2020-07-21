GASTONIA - James "Jim" C. Thompson, born August 18, 1933, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020.
He was son of the late James and Susan Sparrow Thompson and was born, raised and worked on Sparrow Dairy Farm. After serving 2 years in the US Army, he attended college at Belmont Abbey and graduated from Appalachian State University, after which he taught 4 years at Wray Junior High School. Jim was an entrepreneur of a number of successful businesses including Gastonia Garage Door and Jim Thompson Construction Company. He had a very generous heart and was instrumental in the relocation of Gaston Skills and the planting of Southminster Church. He was a former member of the Lions Club. A lifelong Presbyterian Church member, Deacon and Elder, he served on various committees within the church and Presbytery. Besides the love of his family, Jim enjoyed baseball (most recently cheering for the Braves), the NC State Wolfpack, and raising beef cows and Percheron horses.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 67 years, Alice Page Thompson; daughters and sons-in-law, Page and Lee Carver of Gastonia, Sally and Gary McGinnis of Clover, SC, Susie and Dan Taylor of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Cliff Carver(Rynn), Brad McCurry(Stephanie), Heather Carver, Robert Kendrick(Meredith), DJ McCurry(Katie Dare), Jennifer Nelson(Eric), Leslie Harris(Trey), Kendall Powell(Blake); great-grandchildren, Wyatt Nelson, Ashe Carver, Emorie Harris, Daniel Kendrick, Emma Kate Nelson, Liam McCurry, Cooper Carver, Gracyn Harris, Liz Kendrick, Gray McCurry, Harrison McCurry, and Addie Powell; sister, Kitty Crawford of Charlotte, NC, brother-in-law, Jack Page and wife Gearl Dean of Belmont: numerous nieces and nephews. He finally got his 2 sons by hosting 2 foreign exchange students from Mexico and Netherlands.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Reed Crawford, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Lucille Page, sons-in-law, Bill Kendrick and Mike McCurry, and niece Donna Crawford.
A memorial service will be held privately for the family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday at Union Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. John Frye and Rev. James Holeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church or First Presbyterian Church, both of Gastonia.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.