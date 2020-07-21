I got to know Jim as my shop teacher at Wray Junior High in the mid 60s. I liked him right away. In later years, he would help me with my garage door issues too. Over the last few years, I would occasionally see him from time to time and always enjoyed our those often brief visits. Ironically enough, Jim came to mind just a few days for some unknown reason and I remembered the instances over the years that we had experienced with one other.

Oren Hudson

Friend