Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Chapel
Gastonia, NC
James "Jim" Trantham


1935 - 2020
James "Jim" Trantham Obituary
James "Jim" Trantham, 84, was born Sept. 27, 1935, to the late Robert "Bob" Trantham and Lucy Trantham of Gastonia.
Jim passed away at a New York hospital on January 10, 2020.
He had resided in New York most of his adult life.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert B., Ernest "Bill", Lee Trantham and a sister, Evelyn Lane.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Della Cicoria Trantham, son, Kenneth (Hiromi) Trantham; daughter, Patricia Trantham; brother Larry (Brenda) Trantham, stepsons, Mark Duemmel, Mike Duemmel (Roxanne), Ricky Duemmel (Amanda Christ), sister-in-law, Antoinette Warner and several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim will be missed by all. He was a gentle man with a loving heart – a good Christian man.
A memorial will be held at Lutheran Chapel in Gastonia on March 7 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
