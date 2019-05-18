Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitlock Dream Cemetery
2189 Otis Dellinger Rd
Lincolnton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Welch Sr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Welch Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Cookie" Larry Welch Sr., 73, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on December 6, 1945 in Lincoln County, NC.

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Mike Wilson and Rev. James Welch Jr., will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Whitlock Dream Cemetery – 2189 Otis Dellinger Rd, Lincolnton, NC.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now