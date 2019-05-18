|
|
GASTONIA - James "Cookie" Larry Welch Sr., 73, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 6, 1945 in Lincoln County, NC.
A graveside service officiated by Rev. Mike Wilson and Rev. James Welch Jr., will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Whitlock Dream Cemetery – 2189 Otis Dellinger Rd, Lincolnton, NC.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2019