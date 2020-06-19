GASTONIA - James H. Wilkes Sr., 71, entered into the hands of a just God on the 16th day of June in the year of 2020. "Jimmy", as he was so affectionately called, graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1967 and then joined the United States Navy.



Mr. Wilkes Sr. served faithfully at Firestone/Bridgestone as a supervisor for over 30 years. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church from childhood. He leaves to cherish fond memories his one and only son, Pastor James H. Wilkes, Jr.(Melia) and a host of family, friends, and a community.



A public viewing will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Gastonia, North Carolina on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. A private ceremony will be held immediately following.



