|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN– James William "Nub" Biddix, 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC to the late Ross and Frances Hullender Biddix on October 17,1934. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Audrey Lawing Biddix, four brothers: Ernest Biddix, Seimore Biddix, Jay Biddix, and Clarence Biddix and three sisters: Bessie Childers, Pauline Short, and Helen Biddix.
He worked at the Margrace Mill in Kings Mountain until its closing and retired from Clevemont Mill in Kings Mountain. After retirement, he enjoyed going fishing and taking care of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Worship Center in Gastonia and was previously a member of East Gold Street Wesleyan Church in Kings Mountain.
He is survived by two daughters, Cindi Biddix Smith and husband, Phil, and Penny Biddix Anthony and husband, Ed; four granddaughters, Kimberly Stinchcomb, Ashley Stinchcomb, Lydia Anthony, and Rebekah Anthony Young and husband Casey; five great-grandchildren, *Kairee Sanders, Braelyn Littlejohn, Channing Byers, Jovie Mitchell, and Rosalie Carter and an "honorary daughter," Sherry Wilson, all of Kings Mountain. His sister, Betty Hughes and brother Earl Biddix and wife, Rachel, are from Kings Mountain.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Christ Worship Center, 3951 West Franklin Blvd Gastonia, NC 28052. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 pm with Revs. Jimmy Maney and Tim Barrett officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg, SC.
*In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "A Smile For Kairee" at GoFundMe.com/f/a-smile-for-kairee to assist with her medical expenses. She is going to be undergoing major craniofacial reconstruction surgery. More information can be found on the Facebook page "A Smile For Kairee."
The family will be at the home of Cindi and Phil Smith,107 Plantation Drive, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019