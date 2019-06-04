|
|
BESSEMER CITY - James Yates "Bogus" Cloninger, 76, passed away June 1, 2019 at the Harris Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte.
He was born in Lincoln County on March 23, 1943 to the late Floyd Yates Cloninger and Johnnie Ruth Brown Cloninger.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Roger Cloninger, sister Vicky Kay Stamey and half brother David Cloninger.
He was a member of Antioch Lutheran Church. He was retired from Freightliner after 25 years of service. Yates had served as Fire Chief of the Tryonota Fire Department and was a member of Ag Center Fire Department.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sue Parker Cloninger; son, Andy Lewis(Kim) and children Taylor Currall (Robbie), Allison Lee (Jacob) and Chelsea Lewis; daughter, Veronica Rea (Tony) and children Steven Rea (Taylor) Adam and Faith Rea, Great grandchild, Anderson Lee; sister, Emily Ware (Charles); Half-Brothers Chuck Cloninger (Jewel Still), Clifford Cloninger (Robin), Aaron Cloninger (Susan), Danny Cloninger (Laura) Half-sister, Kay Ferguson (Richard); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Antioch Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6 with Reverend George Rhyne officiating.
Interment will be in Antioch Garden of Peace Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kail Ronan, Steven Rea, Adam Rea, Richard Hovis, Jacob Lee, Johnny Stamey and Robbie Currall. Honorary Pallbearers, Bill Lyerly, Richard Carpenter, Glenn Wilson, Keith Franklin, Mervin Cloninger, Johnny Parker, Leon Cloninger, Roy Postell and Kelly Ware.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch Lutheran Church Garden of Peace, 330 Old 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019