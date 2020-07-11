Jamie Jones

DALLAS - Jamie Gail Jones, 40, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1980 in Gaston Co, NC, daughter of Wanda Fite Bradley and the late James Caughron.
She was a mail carrier for the US Post Office, Gastonia. Jamie loved music, family and her children. She was a beautiful soul and loved by many.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jessi James Wiggins.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her step-father, Joseph Bradley; daughters, Zoey Jones, Mia Jones, Veda Jones and Sky Jones; and step-sister, Katie Bradley.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. Sam Barnette, will be held 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family has requested that anyone who attends the service, must wear a mask.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com