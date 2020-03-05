|
CLOVER, S.C. - Jamie Danielle Barker Willis, age 44, passed away March 1, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1975 in Mooresville, NC, a daughter of Willard James Barker and the late Iris Rogers Barker.
Jamie was a Clover High School Class of 1993 graduate and received her Early Childhood Education certification from York Tech.
She was an active lifetime member of Cramerton Temple of God Holiness Church, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Bo Willis of Lincolnton; stepmother, June Lackey Barker of Clover, SC; sister, Tamara B. Robinette and husband, David of Charlotte, NC; and nephews, Connor and Erik Robinette.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cramerton Temple of God Holiness Church, 5021 Wilkinson Blvd., Gastonia, NC. The funeral service will immediately follow, with Rev. Katherine Inscoe officiating. The burial will be held in Gaston Memorial Park at 3 pm. A celebration to honor Jamie's life will be held at 4 pm in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jamie's name to The , www.heart.org, or to the American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org.
