GASTONIA - Jane Gordon Barlowe, 85 passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Courtland Terrace.
She was born in Gastonia to the late Garron Gordon and Bessie Lee Gordon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Walter James "Bill" Barlowe, Jr. and a grandson, Tyler Stramaglia.
Jane was a former member of Armstrong Presbyterian Church which merged with Southminster Presbyterian Church. She retired after many years as an Administrative Assistant to the CEO at Roechling Engineered Plastics. She also retired as co-owner of W.J. Barlowe and Sons Tank Service. She was co-owner and operator of Mister "B's" Convenience Store for many years; and later was co-owner and operator of Barlowe Motors. Jane was a very talented lady and enjoyed helping people.
Survivors include her sons Jeffrey D. Barlowe, Robert James "Jim" Barlowe and wife Cara; grandchildren, Ashley B. Whitlock, Robert J. Barlowe II; great-grandsons, Jacob Whitlock and Bentley Barlowe.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Entombment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Mausoleum B with the releasing of the doves.
Condolences may be made at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Barlowe family.