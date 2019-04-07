Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Jane Bingham Obituary
1957 - 2019
GASTONIA – Jane Payne Bingham, 61, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m.,
Tuesday at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Silver.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
